A celebration of Cilla Black and The Beatles, from The Cavern to the London Palladium, comes to Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, March 7.

You’re My World is a fun-packed show which pays tribute to these artists at the forefront of the Brit-pop music scene of the 1960s.

Enjoy a host of Cilla’s hits, including Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Step Inside Love, plus many more hits from the Fab Four.

Tickets cost £18 and £15 from 01427 676655 or via www.west-lindsey.gov.uk.