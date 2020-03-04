Smash hit musical returns to the Grimsby Auditorium stage

Willy Russell’s legendary musical Blood Brothers is back at Grimsby Auditorium next week.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983.

Since then, it has triumphed across the globe.

Blood Brothers has won four awards for best musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

The show ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve such a milestone.

It tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys who are separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret.

The memorable score includes ‘A Bright New Day’, ‘Marilyn Monroe’ and the emotionally charged hit ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children, she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins!

In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer, which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax.

Bill Kenwright’s production of Blood Brothers will be at Grimsby Auditorium from Tuesday, March 10, to Saturday, March 14.

Lyn Paul will return for her farewell tour in the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone, which she first made her own in London’s West End.

She will be joined by Alexander Patmore as Mickey, Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Robbie Scotcher as the narrator.

Performances are 7.30pm every evening, plus a 2.30pm matinee on the Thursday and Saturday.

Ticket prices start at £16.

To book, call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or visit www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Bookings can also be made in person at the Auditorium, plus Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Immingham and Waltham Libraries.