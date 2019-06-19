Show wiggles way to Lincoln theatre stage

Following seasons in London and New York, one of the most iconic characters in children’s literature will wiggle his way to Lincoln stage next week in celebration of a big birthday.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will play two performances at Lincoln Drill Hall next Thursday, June 27, as part of a major UK Tour celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the book.

The show features a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best loved books for the stage.

The 50th Anniversary production will feature a new line-up of stories for 2019; Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, the return of The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Performances at the Drill Hall are at 11.30am and 4.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 to £18 from www.lincolndrillhall.com or 01522 873894.