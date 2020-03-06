Robbie is back with his band

The next Town Hall Live concert in Kirton Lindsey is this Saturday, March 7, when The Robbie Cavanagh Band from Manchester headline.

Over the last few years, Robbie has been championed by BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris, who has invited him to perform at festivals and showcases across the UK and America.

Robbie writes with honesty, emotion and instinctively; he sings with clear, soothing vocals and a gentle manner.

His band consists of Tom Dibb on lead guitar, Mark Khan on bass and Dan Wiebe on drums.

Support at Kirton will come from Demi Marriner, whose passion and emotion is so contagious it is impossible not to be captivated by her.

Advance tickets cost £13.50 from the Londis store in Kirton, Brian on 01652 649230 or from www.wegottickets.com.