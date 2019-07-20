Rip it Up with Blue’s Lee Ryan at Scunthorpe music show

Blue singer Lee Ryan will be part of the sensational Seventies musical cast at Scunthorpe this autumn.

Lee is joining the cast for the ‘Rip It Up The 70s’ UK tour, which stops off at The Baths Hall on Tuesday, October 8.

Also performing as part of the jukebox theatre show are Louis Smith MBE, Rachel Stevens and Melody Thornton.

The Blue singer-songwriter and actor will be adding his vocal talents to the latest incarnation of the smash hit show, which is bringing the soundtrack of arguably popular music’s greatest decade to life in a feast of song and dance to audiences nationwide.

Lee, Louis, Rachel and Melody will sing and dance to all-time classics from the era that brought the sounds of disco, glam rock, punk, funk, new wave and reggae into the mainstream, alongside bold fashion statements such as hot pants, flares, crop tops, jumpsuits, platform shoes, maxi-dresses and tartan suits!

After making his name as a member of the multi-platinum selling British boy band Blue, Lee enjoyed Top 10 success as a solo artist.

His credits also include joining the cast of EastEnders in 2017.

Of course, Lee is also no stranger to the dance floor, having partnered professional dancer Nadyaa Bychkova during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Louis Smith MBE is one of Britain’s sporting superstars, having shot to fame at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 by winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse, and silver medals at both the London 2012 and Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

Louis also took part in and won the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing and went on to win the Strictly Christmas Special in 2014.

Former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens is also a Strictly success story, narrowly missing out on the glitterball in series eight.

Also making her Rip It Up debut alongside Rachel is Melody Thornton, a key member of pop juggernaut Pussycat Dolls.

Buy tickets via www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk