Review: Peak performance at Rasen’s Festival Hall

Sunday’s live entertainment in the Festival Hall lived up to everything it promised.

More than 50 local residents were treated to an enjoyable evening of folk music and stories as part of the Live and Local series of touring productions.

Little Bulb Theatre entertained the audience with their production of ‘Mountain Music’ in which they traced the roots of American Country Music from its routes in the old countries.

The second half of the evening was a concert of favourite, memorable numbers from the Country and Western genre.

The enthusiastic and polished performances of the five-member company, along with snippets of audience participation, held an enthralled audience for around two hours of music.

A veteran of Festival Hall concerts was overheard saying as she was leaving: “This is the best live music event I have attended in many a year.

“Hopefully, the next concerts will be of similar brilliant standard.”

Praise indeed from a normally cynical Market Rasen!

Live music continues this Saturday, November 23, with ‘Market Rasen Soul’ - a charity all dayer, running from 2pm to 1am, with tickets available on line.

Children over 8 will be treated to an afternoon of storytelling and live music with ‘Twice upon a time’ on Sunday December 15, at 2.30pm.

Tickets from the box office at Garnets Sweet Shop in Market Rasen.