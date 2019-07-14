Return to the Hope for top class blues

There is more top class blues at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor this Sunday, July 14, with a visit from The John Verity Band.

Former Argent frontman, John has had a varied and amazing career since the 70s, supporting rock luminaries such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and The Who, as well as recording with Ringo Starr, Keith Emerson and Zombies, to name but a few.

Recording and touring constantly, with his distinctive soulful blues edge, the last couple of years have been John’s busiest in recent times, and especially so with live appearances with his band; a fluid line-up, but always with musicians of the highest professionalism and musicality.

Even though John is also an established producer for numerous bands and musicians, a priority has always been live performances.

This Sunday’s show starts at 4.30pm and the door charge is £10.