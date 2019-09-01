Rasen choir’s new season and new venue

“Since Singing is so good a thing, I wish all men would learn to sing”.

William Byrd wrote this in 1588 and things haven’t changed - so why not join Market Rasen & District Choral Society on Tuesday, September 3, at 7.30pm in their new rehearsal venue, the New Life Church, Serpentine Street, Market Rasen.

Their concert on December 14 in Caistor Town Hall will include Christmas music and John Rutter’s ‘Magnificat’.

They will also be singing at the Rotary Carol Concert in Market Rasen.

The choir’s Spring Concert will include a performance of Karl Jenkins’ ‘Stabat Mater’.

Anyone who wants to ‘learn to sing’, as well as anyone who knows a bit about it is welcome to go along to the rehearsal; there are no voice tests.

For more information contact Roz Wallis on 07766 413285, email: secretary@mr choralsoc.com or just turn up.