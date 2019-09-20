Children’s favourite, Stick Man is leaving his family tree and heading back out on tour this autumn.

Based on the book by award-winning children’s author Julia Donaldson, Stick Man will play two performances at The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Friday, October 18.

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire!

How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

Full of puppetry, live music and funky moves, Stick Man is a touching, funny and utterly original adaptation that will delight all ages.

Shows will take place at 1.30pm and 4.30pm on October 18.

Tickets are available from www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or call 0844 8440444.