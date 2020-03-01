Puppet mastery with Bear story

A treat for young fans of Raymond Briggs is at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre next week.

Pins and Needles bring to life another of the author’s much-loved storybooks.

‘The Bear’ is a heart-warming and humorous wintry tale .

Ever wondered what it would be like to sit on a polar bear’s lap? Or ride on its back?

Have you ever tried to give a bear a bath? Or clear up its poo?!

Looking after a bear is exhausting stuff.

One night when she’s fast asleep, an enormous snowy white bear climbs into Tilly’s bedroom.

It has a big black tongue and a yawn as big as your head. But Tilly’s not scared.

With dazzling puppetry, delicious music, dreamy storytelling and dozens of laughs, ‘The Bear’ is an unforgettable experience for the whole family and a perfect introduction to theatre for little people.

So take along a bear, and join Tilly and her great big white friend on a wild and magical adventure.

Performances are on Friday, March 6, at 6.30pm and Saturday, March 7, at 11am.

For tickets visit www.west -lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre or call 01427 676655.