Private function for Betty Blue Eyes show

Scunthorpe Musical Theatre Society will be stepping back in time for their latest production.

It’s 1947 and the people of Sheperdsford are excited about the upcoming wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip despite austerity and rationing still hitting them hard.

A pig, illegally reared for a banquet in their honour, is being hunted by the inspector from the Ministry of Meat.

Hilarity ensues in this musical adaptation of the film ‘A Private Function’ by Alan Bennett.

‘Betty Blue Eyes’ runs from Tuesday, March 3, until Saturday, March 7, at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe.

Performances are at 7.30pm each evening.

There is also a matinee at 2pm on the Saturday.

To book tickets visit www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or call 0844 8542776.