Passionate performances from Strictly dance partners

Pairing together professionally for the first time, Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer are sure to set temperatures soaring with their brand new Latin spectacular ‘Firedance’.

Expect the sequins and feather boas to make way for hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passionate performances that will take your breath away!

With an incredible live band featuring Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble performing Argentine tango, flamenco, contemporary, paso doble, samba and salsa, audiences can expect an amazing show of fresh and exciting dance from two of the world’s finest dancers.

The show is touring the UK from March 2020 and included in the dates are stop offs at Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

Venezuela-born Karen, who joined the Strictly team in 2012, said: “I am beyond excited to be going on tour with a brand new show alongside Gorka.

“We have been working very hard to put on a show that will leave everyone feeling all the passion, excitement and energy that we feel when we are dancing.

“We can’t wait to travel around the UK and to meet you all.”

Gorka’s flair for dancing started from a very young age.

Originally from Bilbao, Spain, aged 11 he attended ballroom and Latin dance classes, where he quickly excelled and became a top dancer, representing Spain across the world.

He said: “I can’t wait to get out on the road with Karen for this very exciting new tour.

“We are both really passionate about Latin dance, and this tour will really showcase that.

“We’ve worked really hard on the numbers in this show and I think everyone is going to love it.

“See you in 2020!”

Firedance will be at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on March 19 and at Grimsby Auditorium on March 20.

Tickets are available from the individual venues and also from firedancelive.co.uk