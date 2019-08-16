Outdoor theatre comes to Elsham

The Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice will be brought to Elsham Hall this weekend by the ChapterHouse Theatre Company.

Take a step back in time to meet Elizabeth Bennet and her sisters.

While their interfering mother engineers various courtships, Elizabeth and Jane must pursue their own quest for true love.

Amidst mistakes and miscommunications, can Elizabeth surpass her prejudices to see past the proud exterior of the enigmatic Mr Darcey?

Take along your own low-backed seating or rugs - plus a picnic if you like - for this outdoor performance, which takes place on Sunday, August 18, at 6.30pm.

In the event of heavy rain, an indoor alternative will be available.

Tickets cost £16 and £11, with a family ticket (two and two) for £46.

Call 01652 688698 or visit www.seetickets.com