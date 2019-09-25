Nashville to Kirton Lindsey for Country Club

Fresh from playing The Americana Festival in Nashville, Manchester band Chorlton Country Club headlines at Town Hall Live in Kirton this week.

The band comprises Lauren Housley on guitar and vocals, Tom Dibb on lead guitar and vocals, Mark Lewis on bass and Chris Hillman on pedal steel guitar.

They will be joined by singer songwriters Robbie Cavanagh and Demi Marriner.

The band evolved from The Lauren Housley Band and mostly plays iconic American songs from the last 50 years, such as The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down (by The Band), To Love Somebody (Bee Gees) and Take it to the Limit (Eagles) and many more, plus some of Lauren’s excellent blues and soul tunes.

Tickets for the concert, which takes place this Friday, September 27, are priced £14 from Brian on 01652 649230.