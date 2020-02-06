Nashville singers at Kirton

Acclaimed singer songwriter Amy Speace, from Nashville, headlines Town Hall Live, Kirton next week.

Amy is a timeless singer and songwriter.

She has one of the richest and loveliest voices around, and her songs are profoundly personal and a bit mystic.

She is on a short UK tour to promote her latest album, ‘Me and The Ghost of Charlemagne’, and will be stopping off at Kirton Lindsey next Friday, February 14.

Support comes from Ali Sperry, who is also from Nashville.

Ali is also a gifted songwriter, with a sweet personality and an even sweeter voice.

Advance tickets for the concert are priced at £13 and are available from Brian on 01652 649230.

More at kirtoninlindsey townhall.co.uk