Mr Men and Little Miss live

Join your favourite Mr Men and Little Miss characters, as they leap off the pages of the world famous book series and onto a stage.

Featuring Mr Bump, Little Miss Splendid, Mr Tickle, Little Miss Inventor and many more, Happyland bursts to life in a series of colourful and timeless stories through puppets, music and interactive play.

For almost 50 years, the Mr Men and Little Miss have brought joy to millions of children all over the world through self expression, colour, simplicity and humour.

Now, they are being brought to life ina beautifully crafted live stage production.

This new show comes from two of the country’s leading family theatre producers: Selladoor Family and Rockefeller Productions.

Selladoor Family’s recent tours include The Quite Remarkable Adventures of the Owl the Pussycat, James and the Giant Peach, Seussical and Guess How Much I Love You.

Rockefeller Productions are the creators of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show.

The show will be at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Wednesday April 8, starting at 1pm.

Tickets £10 (family £26) from 01427 676655 or online.