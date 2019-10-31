Mimi says Allo Allo! again at Broadbent

Join pint-sized pocket firework and heroine of the French ray-zist-ance Mimi Labonq for an hilarious musical celebration of the hit TV series and stage show Allo Allo!

Sue Hodge presents a visual feast of laughter and music, with Keith ‘Paddington’ Richards at the piano, as she recalls the antics of the well-loved cast in the golden age of TV comedy.

It is a witty insight, with video clips and slides, into the hilarious behind the scenes stories during the making of one of the most successful British TV series ever.

Add in a splash of clever comedy and witty music, and enjoy a unique show filled with memories and entertainment.

The show is at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby this Saturday, November 2.

Tickets cost £10 from the box office on 0300 400 0101 or via the website at broadbenttheatre.org