Milton heads out on mission

Milton Jones Photo Aemen Sukkar
Milton Jones Photo Aemen Sukkar

The man with the craziest hair and loudest shirts in comedy is back on tour next year - and he is heading this way.

Milton Jones is out on the road with his new show, Milton: Impossible and it comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on March 20.

Milton said: “I, Milton Jones, am an international spy with lots of secrets.

“For a number of years now, I have been hiding on television, embedded in shows like Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

“I am really looking forward to coming to Scunthorpe.

“Trust no-one, tell your friends, book now - then eat this message.”

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk