Milkshake! fun live on stage

Children’s favourite Milkshake! will be bringing all the show’s favourite characters to the stage next month.

Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical, but when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake! friends come to help, creating the most dazzling Milkshake! show families will ever see.

With great Milkshake! friends, anything is possible.

Starring alongside the much loved Milkshake! Monkey will be two channel presenters, as well as Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals.

Show director and Milkshake! presenter Derek Moran said: “Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is bursting with fun, taking our young audience on a journey which champions friendship and positivity.

“The show is jam packed with audience participation, encouraging kids to get up, join in and, hopefully, put on their own shows at home.”

Children will learn amazing songs and bops with their favourite Milkshake! friends, and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and show come together.

Channel 5’s Milkshake! is home to some of the world’s favourite pre-school characters.

Popular shows during the pre-school block are Peppa Pig, Ben and Holly, Shane The Chef, Fireman Sam, Thomas and Friends, Nella the Princess Knight and PAW Patrol.

The Milkshake! live show will be at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on Saturday, March 14.

Shows start at noon and 3.30pm, with doors opening one hour earlier.

For tickets visit www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or call 0844 8542776

Also for children, this time taking to the stage at the town’s Plowright Theatre is Zog, by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Performances take place on Tuesday, February 25, at 4.30pm and on Wednesday, February 26, at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets as above.