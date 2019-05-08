Meridian Singers in concert at Louth

Once again the Meridian Singers are excited to be able entertain with their new, varied and ever-expanding musical repertoire.

Their current program includes pieces such as ‘Deep River’, ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’, ‘California Dreamin’ and ‘Sister Act’ - be prepared to clap your hands, leave your seats and ‘shout’ when invited to!!

The very popular local duo ‘Josh and Jo’ are guests at this performance and will also delight the audience with their up-beat and exciting musical talents.

The Meridian Singers will be supporting, through donation, local charity ‘Louth Churches For Refugees’ and a raffle will be held for Christian Aid.

The performance is this Saturday, May 11, starting at 7.30pm and is being held at the Methodist Church, Nichol Hill, Louth.

Tickets are available from Pat Neal on 01507 610143 and from other choir members.