Megaslam treat for Rasen wrestling fans

Entertainment is on the ropes at Market Rasen’s Festival Hall this weekend with the stars of a leading touring wrestling show in town.

Established in 2009, Megaslam is Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoter, presenting nearly 300 live events a year across the UK.

As part of their 10th year anniversary tour, the company is paying its first visit to Market Rasen this Sunday, October 6.

Promoter Brad Taylor said: “We are really looking forward to coming to Market Rasen.

“Way back in 2006 when I was a performer, I wrestled at the Festival Hall, so it will be really nice to come back as a promoter and put on a show that the town will not forget.”

Market Rasen wrestling fans can expect to see two hours of non-stop action-packed family entertainment, featuring some of the biggest names on the wrestling scene.

Youngsters will be able to cheer on their favourite team, as Team Nasty, the baddies, challenge Team Megaslam, the goodies, in five adrenaline fuelled battles.

Matches will include singles challenge, tag thriller and a special attraction main event.

Wrestling fans will also get the chance to meet the stars following the show.

Doors open at 2.30pm, with the event starting at 3pm.

Tickets are on sale at www.megaslam.co.uk (get a discount by entering the code MEGASLAM1) or on the door on the day.