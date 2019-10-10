Master of the Blues at Holton le Moor tavern

Perennial Blues Music Award winner and nominee Doug MacLeod plays this Sunday’s blues session at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor.

Known for his superb guitar wizardry, warm, soulful vocals, wit and unforgettable live performances, Doug has a knack for storytelling, bringing characters to strikingly real life.

As a youth, he overcame abuse and a crippling stutter by turning to music. After he picked up a guitar, and tried to sing - he found his voice.

Like the old masters who taught him, MacLeod’s music expresses life and times via an intangible, elusive quality that may simply be a keen sense of what matters most.

There is a philosophic and healing side to MacLeod’s music and his stories that has helped others overcome the hardships of their lives.

The show starts at 4.30pm, with a limited number of tickets available from the pub at £10.