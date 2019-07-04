Lunchtime recitals at Louth church

The summer series of lunchtime recitals at St James’s Church in Louth begins this Friday, July 5, at 1pm, with a flute and piano recital from John Prior and Phil Hotham, who will play a programme of lighter classics and folk music from around the British Isles.

The recitals take place every Friday in July and August; admission is free, with a collection for the St James’s Church Music Fund. Refreshments are available before each recital. For a full list of the recitals go to www.stjamesrecitals@vpweb.co.uk