Louth jazz night with a ‘rising star’

Louth is about to be visited by a young rising star on the UK jazz scene.

Resident musician Rick Woolgar has invited Thom Whitworth to accompany him on stage at The Masons Arms Hotel on Monday July 15.

Thom has various accolades, which includes being the Perrier Jazz Awards semi-finalist and winner of the Kenny Baker Memorial Competition.

It is very unusual to find a player who is creative and fluent on two very different instruments, but Thom excels on both the trumpet and guitar.

He is undoubtedly a rising star on the jazz club and festival circuit and is extremely popular with musicians and audiences alike.

He brings a wealth of jazz history to his playing and also possesses an individual voice of his own.

Thom performs in many different combinations, but for this event in Louth he is bringing The Thom Whitworth Trio, on stage at Masons which also includes Dave Shields on electric bass and Stevie Smith on drums.

Original compositions by all three band members will be performed, as well as jazz standards

With groove and melody at the core of this ensemble, the audience can expect to hear an eclectic set, which will move effortlessly from contemporary sounds through to cool swing.

Doors open at 7pm and entry is £5. The music will start at 7.40pm and end at 10pm.