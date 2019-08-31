Louth gig for award-winning Sinfonia Viva

Award-winning professional orchestra Sinfonia Viva will return to Louth on Thursday, September 19, for two very different engagements.

Clarinettist Chris Swann and cellist Deidre Bencsik will meet music students from John Spendluffe Technology College in nearby Alford.

They will also discuss the programme for the orchestra’s concert at St James’ Church, in Westgate, that evening, starting at 7.30pm.

Chris Swann – a long-standing musician with Sinfonia Viva – said: “We are delighted to be combining our return visit to Louth with meeting young musicians at John Spendluffe Technology College.

“I hope that we can inspire some of them to follow in our footsteps as professional musicians.

“Our two previous concerts at St James’ Church this year have been very well received by Louth audiences and I am sure that this concert will be just as enjoyable.”

Tickets for the concert, entitled Gran Partita, cost £8, with a £25 family and friends offer.

For more info and to book tickets, visit www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366.