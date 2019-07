The Rallentando WI Choir and Papillon Choir will be in concert at Louth Methodist Church Centre tomorrow, Thursday, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 and are available on the door, and include a light supper.

The concert marks the 150th anniversary of Action for Children.

All money raised will go to this charity, which supports the UK’s most vulnerable and neglected children, young people and their families.