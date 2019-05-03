Lincoln date for ballet tour

Central School of Ballet’s renowned graduate performing company Ballet Central brings its annual tour to The New Theatre Royal Lincoln next Thursday, May 9.

The show offers audiences the chance to see the com- pany’s young and dynamic dancers showcase the best dance theatre from current industry professionals, alongside newly commissioned work and refreshed classics from the world’s top choreographers.

This season’s repertoire includes Christopher Marney’s Carousel Dances, inspired by the 1945 musical Carousel by Rodgers and Hammerstein, plus a unique version of the Dying Swan Solo, created by Calvin Richardson.

The company is also delighted to be presenting an extract from Frederick Ashton’s acclaimed Valses Nobles et Sentimentales performed to Maurice Ravel’s suite of waltzes.

Ticket prices are deliberately low to make the tour widely accessible in each venue.

The performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £17.50 and concessions £15.50, available online at www.newtheatre royallincoln.co.uk or call the box office on 01522 519999.