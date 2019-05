There is murder a foot in Caistor Town Hall this month, but it is all in the name of entertainment.

Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society present their murder mystery dinner on Saturday, May 18.

The comedy murder mystery ‘Horror at the Hall’ will combine loads of fun and audience participation.

The fun starts at 7.30pm, with the bar open from 7pm.

Tickets cost £15, which includes the meal, and are available at Caistor Post Office or call 01472 851212.