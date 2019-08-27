Hope set to host sassy blues Sunday session

A regular visitor to Holton le Moor’s Hope Tavern makes a welcome return for this Sunday’s Blues session.

Most recently, contemporary singer songwriter Tommy Allen has appeared as half of the Blues Duo with Johnny Hewitt, playing traditional Delta blues.

Now, he makes a return visit with the current rock/blues trio Trafficker.

Tommy’s diverse musical apprenticeship has given him a very individual guitar style ranging from rock-orientated to mellow blues, where his approach to improvisation and spontaneity could be labelled as modernistic blues.

After a 10-year gap in which he has been collaborating with other artists, Tommy has reformed his sassy blues rock band.

Tommy Allen’s Trafficker will be playing at the Hope on Sunday, September 1.

The show starts at 4.30pm and the door charge is £10.