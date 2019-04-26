Hemingby concert for Tell Tale Tusk

A slick and cheerfully eclectic set of acoustic folk will come to Hemingby Village Hall this Sunday, April 28, with a concert by Tell Tale Tusk.

This intriguing and distinctive all-female contemporary folk ensemble plays a spellbinding and award winning set reimagining folktales old and giving light to folksong new.

Along the way, they weave immaculate and virtuosic harmony vocals with exquisite violin and cello work.

From gently charming ballads to foot-stomping rockers, this will be an evening of top-quality entertainment.

Reserve your seat with Paul on 01507 578695 or email tallpaul2stephenson@tiscali.co.uk.

The cost is £10 and the concert starts at 7.30pm.

The show is part of the Lincolnshire Rural and Community Touring Programme, which brings affordable professional live theatre, music and dance to communities.