Head around the world in 80 days at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby

The world is getting smaller they say. If you think this is a new idea, you should catch up with Amici Touring Theatre’s latest production.

Phileas Fogg wagers his friends at the Reform club half his fortune that he can circumnavigate the world in 80 days.

Trains, boats, sledges and even the odd elephant (but alas no balloon) are used to attempt this outrageous trip.

Accompanied by his French valet, Passepartout, the frantically fastidious Fogg lurches from one comical disaster to another, in his attempt to win his bet.

Around the Word in 80 Days is at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, on April 26 and 27.

Tickets £10 and £9 from broadbenttheatre.org