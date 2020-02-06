Hardy classic at Louth theatre

A classic novel will be given the Hotbuckle treatment at Louth’s Riverhead Theatre this month.

Thomas Hardy’s fictional masterpiece Tess of the D’Urbervilles traces the life of the young country girl Tess Durbeyfield.

Driven by family poverty to claim kinship with the wealthy D’Urberville family, the innocent Tess crosses paths with her ‘cousin’, the dissolute Alec and the gentleman, Angel Clare, with tragic results.

Hardy’s heroine is one of the most moving in all of literature, and her story is hauntingly brought to life in this new version by Hotbuckle.

As one of Thomas Hardy’s later works, written in 1891, Tess is the most richly poetic of his novels and considered one of his finest.

Adrian Preater has written this adaptation, and he and the company have written original music for the show.

This year, Hotbuckle is pleased to have two wonderful actor/musicians joining the company, Beth Organ and Sam Elwin.

They join Adrian and Hotbuckle associate performer Joanna Purslow to create a powerful, poignant, heartbreaking, and surprisingly funny, version of what is, perhaps, Hardy’s best known work.

Shropshire-based touring theatre company Hotbuckle presents Tess of the D’Urbervilles from next Wednesday, February 12, to Saturday, February 15, with performances at 7.30pm.

Hotbuckle is always a crowd pleaser with the Louth Riverhead Theatre audiences.

To book tickets call the box office on 01507 600350 or book online via louthriver headtheatre.com

Tickets cost £9.50 and £5 for those under 18.

TheatreCard holders’ tickets cost £8.

TheatreCards can be purchased at any time of the year .

The cost is £12, which entitles you to £1.50 off all Louth Playgoers Productions and for professional shows they have brought in.