Green Man fun returns to West Rasen

West Rasen Heritage Centre will be putting on their annual Green Man Day on May Day – Monday May 6.

The event runs from 1pm to 4pm and will have something for all the family to enjoy.

Attractions include games, plant raffle, cake stall and art display.

Cote Hill Cheese and Garnett’s Ice Cream will also be on offer, along with hot dogs.

Market Rasen Ukelele Band will play between 1.30pm and 2.30pm too, subject to weather conditions.

The annual event raises money for the upkeep of the historic building, originally a Catholic chapel.