Gothic classic given new comedy slant at Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby

A new, affectionate lampooning of Bram Stoker’s immortal, bloodcurdling novel is set to delight audiences as it embarks on a nationwide tour.

Riding on the success of recent smash-hits “Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show” and “Steptoe and Son”, Hambledon Productions now reimagines Stoker’s 1897 masterpiece, Dracula, with high comedy, physical humour and clever wordplay.

John Hewer, who wrote the script and performs an impressive feat by bringing an incredible 18 characters to life, is behind the production.

He said: “I grew up appreciating comedians and comedy actors from a bygone era, the likes of Tommy Cooper, Ronnie Barker and Morecambe and Wise.

“None of them, however, tackled Dracula to any great length. I consider it a subject ripe for ribbing.

“Comedy and horror are much of the same. Both thrive on surprise elements, mistaken identity, chases and near-death experiences.

“I’ve so enjoyed sending up the genre and Victoriana, but have painstakingly (pun intended) stuck close to the original story and Stoker’s iconic characters.”

Dracula: One Bloody Fang After the Other will be at The Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby on Friday, October 25, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 from broadbenttheatre.org or call the box office on 0300 400 0101.