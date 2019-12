Rehearsals are complete and the cast of this year’s pantomime production at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre are ready for a cracking series of shows.

Mother Goose is this year’s panto choice and it opens this Saturday, December 14, running until December 29, with both afternoon and evening performances available.

Tickets range from £15 to £19, with discounts available. Call the box office on 01427 676655 or book online at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre .