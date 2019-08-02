Free concert to round off Binbrook Church open day

Rasen-based folk group Da Capo will be helping a local church mark its 150th anniversary this weekend.

They will be rounding off an open day at St Mary & St Gabriel in Binbrook this Saturday, August 3, with a free concert.

The church was dedicated exactly 150 years to the day - Tuesday, August 3, 1869.

The church will be open from 10am to 4pm for people to look round and see a heritage display.

There will also be refreshments, a tombola, teddy game and, for the children, a pebble hunt and colouring table.

There will be an opportunity to commemorate your association with the church, or remember a loved one with the hearts and crosses display, as well as having a say on and contributing to the church’s anniversary project.

The concert by Da Capo will start at 5.30pm and will last approximately 45 minutes.