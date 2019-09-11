Folk fusion at next Town Hall Live gig

Progressive rock and folk will be the sound for this week’s concert at Kirton Lindsey’s Town Hall Live.

The seven-piece Joshua Burnell Band, from York, has had a busy year with their first UK tour culminating in a date at London’s Cecil Sharp House.

They also embarked on their first European tour in August and have gone down a storm on the festival circuit over the summer.

Now they are bringing their unique fusion of English folk, prog, contemporary classical, and vintage pop-rock to this area.

The Joshua Burnell Band takes to the stage this Friday, September 13.

They will be supported by Crooked Weather, a rock infused folk duo from East Yorkshire.

Advanced tickets are priced at £13 and are available from Brian on 01652 649230 or via www.wegottickets.com