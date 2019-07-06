Folk, early music and Eastern influences

Folk and early music will combine for a concert at Raithby cum Maltby Church this weekend.

There will be some Eastern influences too, plus some own compositions, as Orpharion takes to the stage this Sunday, July 7.

The Alford-based folk band uses a variety of modern and medieval instruments, with the six members playing a total of 30 instruments between them.

The band comprises Bob Bowe - percussion; Nicky Lodge - mandolin, mandola and crumhorn; Alastair Lodge - cello, recorders and vocals; Jane O’Farrell - vocals and keyboards; Nick O’Farrell - vocals, guitar, sitouki and mandocello; and Zia Roberts - violin and recorders.

The concert will start at 7.30pm, with tickets £5 on the door.

Alternatively, purchase tickets in advance from Off the Beaten Tracks in Louth.