Folk and Americana blend at Kirton Lindsey

A seasoned songwriter, performer and producer, described as one of the UK’s best kept musical secrets, takes to the stage at Kirton Lindsey next week.

Dan Webster, from York, is well known to Town Hall Live audiences having played the support slot on a number of occasions and has never failed to get a good response from the audience.

His music is influenced by the sounds and storytelling traditions of both American and English music, which he uniquely blends into his own distinct fusion of folk and Americana.

On the strength of his latest album - Big Sky - he has formed a six-piece live band with the musicians who played on it.

The band will be playing at Kirton Town Hall on Friday August 2.

Advance tickets £12.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or brian chudley@btinternet.com .