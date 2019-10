Canadians My Sweet Patootie will present contemporary roots and ragtime music at its best in Nettleham Village Hall on Sunday, November 2.

Tight harmonies, great guitar, sizzling fiddle and percussion combine together in one package.

Their vintage-style song writing is rooted in folk, Americana and jazz with a penchant for light-hearted satire.

Tickets cost £11 from 01522 535770.