Feathers set to fly at Kirton Town Hall gig

Another fantastic evening of music is set for Kirton Lindsey in the Town hall Live series of concerts.

This time it is The Black Feathers who will be taking to the stage, next Friday, July 12.

Not content with constantly touring the UK, the duo - Ray Hughes and Sian Chandler - have also toured America in 2018 and 2019, playing many showcase events.

They have recently returned from a three month stint in the States, where they are gradually building up a solid fan base.

There is a sheer poetic beauty in their songs and a mesmeric and stunning quality to their live performances, plus an easy- going, dry humour between songs that makes their audiences smile.

Support at Kirton comes from Town Hall Live favourite Danny Bradley.

Advance tickets cost £13.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com