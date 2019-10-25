Exquisite journey of musical migration at Festival Hall

The journey of Celtic music over 300 years, as it moves from the UK to America will be told at Market Rasen’s Festival Hall next month.

When pioneers from the British Isles settled in the Appalachian Mountains, they brought with them, in their invisible baggage, songs from ‘the old country’.

These songs took on a new life amidst the new land into what we recognise today as country music.

Join award winning Little Bulb Theatre for a fun and enjoyable evening of storytelling and foot-stomping music.

Told in exquisite three-part harmony and featuring fiddle, bass, guitar, banjo and mandolin, they present a theatrical feast of tales and songs.

Mountain Music will take to the stage on Sunday, November 17, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, u16s £6, from the town council office on 01673 308010 or Garnett’s Sweet Shop, 01673 842855.