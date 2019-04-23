Double headline at Faldingworth concert

A double-headline of musicians will take to the stage at Faldingworth memorial Hall this weekend.

The evening of live music this Saturday, April 27, will feature The Rye Sisters & Dave Gibb.

Lincoln-based duo Ishani Siriwardena and Sue Pomeroy, as The Rye Sisters perform Americana and folk-country songs in close harmony to guitar and fiddle.

They have begun writing their own songs, including the Song for Lincolnshire 2017 winner ‘White Mercury’, and are gaining national recognition appearing at festivals.

Dave Gibb is a superb finger picking guitarist, with a style incorporating the blues, folk and jazz.

Dave is a storyteller and troubadour determined to maintain the art of storytelling through song.

The evening starts at 8pm; tickets £12 from 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com .