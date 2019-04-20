Dorset folk duo play at Welton le Wold

Multi-award-winning Dorset folk duo Ninebarrow will be performing at Welton le Wold Church on Friday, April 26.

Ninebarrow - Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere - have been described as ‘The Everley Brothers of British folk’.

With pitch-perfect harmonies and genuine charm, they deliver a mix of traditional and original songs steeped in the darker side of the English landscape, folklore and history.

They are impressing audiences across the country with their innovative and captivating take on the folk tradition, as well as earning plaudits from the likes of fellow folk musicians Mike Harding and Seth Lakeman.

Part of the Lincolnshire Rural & Community Touring programme, the concert will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from 07768 076950.

Refreshments will be on sale in the interval.