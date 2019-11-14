Death on stage at The Old Nick

An innovative whodunnit comes to the stage at the Old Nick Theatre in Gainsborough this Saturday, November 16, courtesy of Purple Dreams Productions.

‘The Empty Stage’ is uniquely set on the stage of the Old Nick and an unscheduled rehearsal, during which rising star Carina Harris is found dead.

Now, the play’s director must turn detective to find which of his temperamental cast members is the killer.

The play is packed with enough twists and turns in the plot to keep the audience guessing, as they witness the most deadly rehearsal Gainsborough has ever seen.

Purple Dreams Productions is a completely self-funded group formed in 2012.

They have been touring theatres for the past four years with original plays written exclusively for them by their founder and creative director, critically acclaimed playwright Tobias Nicholls.

The plays range from dramas to comedies and have had audiences gasping and laughing, from Brentwood to Bridlington, Cumbria to Cornwall and many places in between.

Tickets for ‘The Empty Stage’ cost £10 and are available from the box office on 07434 540516 or via the website at gainsborough theatrecompany.com

The Old Nick Theatre can be found in the town’s Springs Gardens, near Marshalls Yard.

The building also houses the Police Museum, which is open on Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and 3pm, with last entry at 2.30pm.

Admission is £3 for adults, £2.50 for concessions and £1.50 for children aged four to 16.