Tom McConville and David Newey will be performing at Nettleham Village Hall on Saturday, November 23, with support from Lincolnshire a cappella trio Peasants Revolt.

A musician for 45 years, Tom is a fine fiddle player with a lovely flowing style and beautiful tone. He has played in many aggregations, but these days has his own band and works as a duo with guitarist David Newey.

The event starts at 8pm, with tickets £11 on the door or reserved from 01522 535770.