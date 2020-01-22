Curtain set to rise on Broadbent panto

Lindsey Rural Players annual pantomime gets underway this weekend and promises to be a fun-filled treat for all the family to enjoy.

This year the production is Dick Whittington, directed by Marcus Holland and written by Ben Crocker.

The show will run at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby from this Friday, January 24, over the next three weekends.

Tickets cost £10, with £9 for concessions (under 18s and over 65s) and a family ticket for £35 (two adults and two children).

Show times are: January 24 - 7.30pm; January 25 - 3pm and 7.30pm; January 26 - 3pm;

January 31 - 7.30pm; February 1 - 3pm and 7.30pm; February 2 - 3pm; February 7 - 7.30pm; February 8 - 3pm and 7.30pm.

For tickets call the box office on 01673 885500 or visit broadbenttheatre.org

Tickets are selling fast, with the February 8 matinee now sold out.