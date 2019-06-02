‘Crazy Legs’ dances way to Faldingworth

Canada and France combine for the next concert at Faldingworth Memorial Hall.

Headlining the event is Gordie MacKeeman & his Rhythm Boys.

Hailing from Prince Edward Island, the band serves up old-time roots music, with an energy level second to none. They have great musical skill, as well as a love of the repertoire, and add engaging, sometimes jaw-dropping stagecraft and showmanship.

Gordie thoroughly deserves his nickname ‘Crazy Legs’ with his thrilling dance style, not to mention his great bluegrass influenced vocals and electric fiddle playing.

Support comes from French harpist Charlotte Nenert, performing a traditional set.

The show is on Thursday, June 6, starting at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £11, can be obtained from Andy Watkins on 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com