Cool for cats and for Chris....

Co-founder of the band Squeeze, Chris Difford will be heading to Lincoln this summer.

His ‘Stand Up Sit Down’ book and music tour will be at Lincoln Drill Hall on Wednesday, June 5.

With his collaborator, Squeeze co-founder Glenn Tilbrook, Chris has written some of the most enduring and best-loved songs of our time, such as ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Cool For Cats’ and ‘Labelled With Love’, plus many others.

A Grammy-nominated and double Ivor Novello Award winning lyricist, he has brought characters and sketches from everyday life, and has successfully turned the mundane into the beautiful, the urbane into the exquisite, for more than 40 years.

Ticket information at www.lincolndrillhall.com