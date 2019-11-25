Comedy twist for classic tales at Tealby

A double bill of spoof comedy shows comes to Tealby next month.

Last Chance Saloon take two original classic tales - ‘Sherlock Holmes & The Blue Carbuncle’ and ‘Curse of the Mummy’ - and give them a comedic spin involving slapstick, reworked pop songs and fast paced, slick comedy physical performances.

Three actors take you on a whirlwind adventure using few props and costumes and a minimal set.

Follow the bumbling Sherlock Holmes and his useless sidekick through Victorian London to a farm in Bray, following clue after clue in chase of an evil culinary mastermind.

Then go on a quest with Montana Jones and a love-cursed mummy to ancient Egypt, as they attempt to stop a camp Nazi spy from releasing a plague that will destroy the world.

Using both outrageously catchy pop songs and obscure 80s ballads, Last Chance Saloon head out on a whirlwind adventure.

For almost two hours, three men will play more than 100 characters.

With a nod to the golden age of British humour, Last Chance Saloon mix their shows with farcical physical comedy and quirky musical parody, allowing audiences of any age to escape from everyday life into a world of pure, unadulterated enjoyment.

The show is written, devised and designed by all three actors under the eye of their director, Simon Egerton, a musical performer, director and writer.

With good old-fashioned British humour and an intriguing interpretation of world history, the Saloon boys will have you laughing your lungs out and crying out for more.

This double bill of entertainment will be at Tealby Memorial Hall on Wednesday, December 4, starting at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets cost £10 (£11 standard) and £6 for under 16s from the village shop or call 01673 838718.